Watch: Delhi Cop Becomes A Singing Sensation, Wins Hearts Online

Delhi police personnel Rajat Rathor has become a social media sensation.

The officers and jawans of the Delhi Police have been known for their service and ability to maintain law and order in the capital city. Now, due to one very talented member of this force, he is winning the hearts of social media users and music lovers with his singing abilities.

Delhi Police personnel Rajat Rathor is a social media sensation now, with lakhs of views on his singing videos, which he generally shares on his Instagram account.

Here are a few of his videos:

Mr. Rathor sings covers of several hits by singers like Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and others. His soulful singing never fails to impress social media users, who leave interesting comments on his videos.

"Something euphonious sounds beautiful and pleasant. You have a euphonious voice," commented a user.

"This is the real talent of sir... following your passion along with doing your duty for the nation... Very much impressed, sir. Give some tips for becoming more like you. By the way, the voice is too good," wrote another user.

"I literally love your voice. It's so clear. I love singing as well. I checked your profile, and all the songs that you sang are actually my favourites," a third user wrote.