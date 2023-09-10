Delhi Police's Latest Advisory On Road Safety Has Witty 'Jawan' Twist. See Post

The post has amassed more than 9,600 views with several comments

Delhi Police is known for using witty and innovative methods to spread awareness. The police department often uses memes to communicate their message to the netizens. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the police department shared a uniquely drafted special traffic advisory using a reference from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

In the caption accompanying their post, the department wrote, "BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!" (Be it Children, Old or Young, a helmet can save a life!).

In this post, the police department intriguingly used a video from the recently released movie 'Jawan' in which actor Shah Rukh Khan can be seen riding a bike without a helmet.

BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN,

HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/SAHZpoyjl5 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 10, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has amassed more than 9,600 views with several comments. A user wrote, "Delhi Police is also in full mood."

Another user commented, "Delhi police editing is of a different level, admin is a memer for sure."

The third user wrote, "Wow !! This is epic"

Earlier, Nagpur police shared an interesting meme for an advisory on cybersecurity. The police department equated various appearances of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan with distinct password choices.

Uttar Pradesh Police also shared a meme urging riders to wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. The police department shared an image of SRK with his head covered in a bandage. The caption read, "Be it young or old, never forget a helmet before sitting on a two-wheeler".