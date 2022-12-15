Watch: Daughter Gets Her 50-Year-Old Mother Remarried, Wins Hearts Online

The video has amassed more than 15,000 views

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a daughter getting her 50-year-old mother remarried. Instagram user, Deb Arti Ria Chakravorty from Shillong shared her mother's wedding ceremony behind-the-scenes in an adorable reel.

In the caption, Ms Chakravorty wrote, "I have never seen such an amazing, bold and confident woman in my life. You inspire me every day. For whoever I am today is only because of you. You are an amazing woman and all I want for you is Love & Happiness. I wish you a great life and you only deserve the best. You looked the most gorgeous BRIDE ever. And thank you, loved being your bridesmaid."

In the video, Deb Arti captured all her mother's wedding rituals. Her mother got married in March this year.

Check out the post here:

The video has amassed more than 15,000 views and several likes and comments. A user wrote, "This is beautiful. It doesn't Better what others say as long as your happy."

Another user commented, "Some relationship made in heaven like this god bless u all."

The third comment read, "Deb you are such a beautiful amazing daughter. I wish all daughters were like you May Maa Durga always bless you."

"Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful... All my good wishes to you and your Ma and her partner. It's incredible," the fourth expressed.

Featured Video Of The Day Can Messi Lift The Trophy In His Last Dance?