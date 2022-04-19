Video Of Girl Upset About Missing Snow Catches J&K Cop's Attention

The video shows the girl explaining her elaborate plan to visit tourist sites in Kashmir

A video of a little girl praising Kashmir's scenic beauty while expressing her disappointment at missing the snow is winning hearts online. Sharing the video, shot by ANN News, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer asked her to return in winter and promised that it will snow then.

The video shows the girl, who introduces herself as Paushika, explaining her elaborate plan to visit the tourist sites in the Valley. She says it is her first trip to Kashmir and that she plans to see the tulip garden and the houseboats on Dal Lake.

“Kashmir is a beautiful place and the language is also really good. I actually like the hotel, the boats and the mountains. My goal was to only touch snow, but when we reached here it didn't snow," the girl said, disappointment on her face.

Sharing the two-minute video that has now gone viral, police officer Imityaz Hussain wrote, “Hey cutie, come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then”.

Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then???? pic.twitter.com/2eG7RIccPc — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) April 16, 2022

Twitter users have showered love on Paushika for her “amazing expression of views”.

She is fully focused, No distractions from other and chill. Amazing expressions of views. Great ???? https://t.co/6kwJb2STDr — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@Schudhir) April 16, 2022

“She is so cute and smart. Her words sound like the tweeting of sweet birds,” said another user.

She is so cute and smart. Her words sound like the tweeting of sweet birds. ☺️❤️❤️❤️ — Soumya Chakraborty ~ সৌম্য চক্রবর্তী ???????? (@Soumya1408) April 16, 2022

One user, apparently from the Valley, also asked Paushika to return in winter. “God bless such an angel. Please come in winters and play with snow as much as u like,” she said.

God bless such an angel. Please come in winters and play with snow as much as u like — Asiya Shafiq (@AsiyaShafiq4) April 16, 2022

Some users were amazed by the little girl's English.

This girl has way too good english than a graduate… That's where we see a differential society…Btw she is soo sweet… Come again … Kashmir will welcome u with beautiful white hands???????????? — Rohit Sharma (@Rohitsharma1468) April 16, 2022