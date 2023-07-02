Watch: Couple Recreates 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan' Scene-By-Scene As It Rains In Mumbai, Anand Mahindra Reacts

The song was filmed against the backdrop of rainy Mumbai

There hasn't been a Bollywood song which encapsulated the emotion 'baarish' better than RD Burman's 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan' from the 1979 film "Manzil". The song, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee was filmed against the backdrop of rainy Mumbai.

Now, a couple reenacted the scenes from the famous song and the video is going viral on the internet. An undated video recently shared by Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra shows an elderly couple dressed like Mr Bachchan and Ms Chatterjee, recreating the popular Bollywood song in a scene-by-scene manner.

Along with the video, Mr Mahindra wrote, "This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enacts the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawaan at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They're telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be...!"

Watch the video here:

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They're telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 7 lakh views on Twitter with nearly 15,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a user commented, "I love this song. Sort of epitomizes monsoon romance for me. And this is so moving. Good for them. May they live long. And enjoy many more monsoons."

Another user commented, "People love it only because this recreation has not been done by any cringe reel makers. Would like to say, 'thank you' to this sweet couple."

The third user wrote, "Audio-video accessibility has made it possible for anyone to have an artist within to express itself and preserve the content. Social media has democratized performing arts - a beautiful thing! Independent short film production will be the next big industry coming out of India."

"They're in such great shape both mentally and physically so they're able to enjoy this day! What a blessed couple," the fourth commented.

"Age is just a number. Keep your inner child alive. Love it. Thank you for sharing. Have a great Sunday," the fifth wrote.