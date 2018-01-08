Watch: Cop Helps Stranded Wheelchair-Bound Woman Get Home

According to Fox News, the woman was stranded in the cold because her electric wheelchair ran out of power.
"KPD Investigator Jim Quick jumped into action on the evening of December 27th after seeing a disabled and stranded female stopped in the road near Montgomery Village. Inv. Quick immediately exited his patrol car and began pushing the heavy electric wheelchair up a hill, across the railroad tracks, and all the way to the persons home," wrote the Knoxville Police Department on Facebook.
Watch the video below:
People on Facebook have thanked Mr Quick for his help.
