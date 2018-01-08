Watch: Cop Helps Stranded Wheelchair-Bound Woman Get Home The woman's electric wheelchair ran out of power, leaving her stranded in the cold

A heartwarming incident was captured on camera after a police officer helped a wheelchair-bound woman, stranded on a road, get back home safely. The incident occurred in the city of Knoxville in Tennessee, US, on the evening of December 27. The Knoxville Police Department shared footage of investigator Jim Quick lending a helping hand to the stranded woman on January 5. According to Fox News, the woman was stranded in the cold because her electric wheelchair ran out of power.

"KPD Investigator Jim Quick jumped into action on the evening of December 27th after seeing a disabled and stranded female stopped in the road near Montgomery Village. Inv. Quick immediately exited his patrol car and began pushing the heavy electric wheelchair up a hill, across the railroad tracks, and all the way to the persons home," wrote the Knoxville Police Department on Facebook.

People on Facebook have thanked Mr Quick for his help. "Thank you Inv. Jim Quick! We are lucky to have officers like you!" writes one person in the comments section. "Thank you to the officer that helped her get home safe and sound," says another.