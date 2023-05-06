Watch: Comedian's Hilarious Take On Performance Review Process Amuses Internet

The video has accumulated more than 694,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes.

Comedian Shraddha Jain whose hilarious take on tech sector layoffs went viral on social media has come up with another fun skit. This time, Ms Jain, who is famous as 'Aiyyo Shraddha' on social media, poked fun at the performance review process. In a video, she posed as a manager who is worried about the upcoming appraisal and shared her woes with her followers.

"Underrated....but know that the company really appreciates your efforts," Ms Jain wrote in the caption of her post, which has accumulated more than 694,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes.

In the hilarious skit, the comedian joked about the strategic company off-site, saying that it is scheduled before the promotion and increment letters are handed out. She also poked fun at the performance rating system and noted that most people opt for the "meets expectations" category. She even suggested a new GPS tracking system for goals, as they seem to be moving all over the place.

"Our goals are especially so agile, even before starting towards our goals, our goals have moved all over the place. They are everywhere. The world needs a new GPS tracking system for goals. Goal Positioning System and sometimes we cannot move even though we can see the goals clearly in front of our eyes," Ms Jain said in the clip.

Further, the comic proposed turning reviews into a game and provided advice on how to engage employees. She suggested a golden buzzer and an MC to turn feedback sessions into reality shows.

Ms Jain shared the video just two days back and since then the clip has taken the internet by storm. Internet users praised the comedian for providing comic relief during a stressful time of the year for managers and employees alike.

"Hahahaha I am a performance management processional and this just hit home. Everything you said is from my daily dictionary," wrote one user. "Why do I feel this is painfully real and targeted towards one specific company," said another.

"If someone wants a reality check they should just watch your videos and loved the "dynamic" & "agile" part," expressed fourth. "Some of your tips should actually be seriously taken!!" commented another.