Astronaut Shares 'Awe-Inspiring' View Of Dubai From Space

The image has accumulated more than 10,000 likes.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the Internation Space Station (ISS), shared a stunning night-time view of Dubai from space. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Al Neyadi posted the image showing Dubai's signature Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali and residential areas in Dubai, including the Jumeirah Village Circle.

"Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here," the astronaut wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

حتى من خارج الكوكب .. دبي كوكبٌ آخر 🤍✨



Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here. #MyDubai 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/cWe74Ku5DM — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 3, 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also shared the mesmerising photo on his Twitter account. He described the picture as "an awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi". He also wrote that the image "paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond".

Also Read | Football Legend Ali Karimi, A Critic Of Iranian Government, Put Under Travel Ban: Report

Since being shared, the picture has gone viral on social media. Collectively, it has accumulated more than 10,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users called the image "beautiful", others called it "mesmerising".

"This photograph is not only a stunning work of art, but a reminder of the UAE's commitment to innovation and excellence," wrote one user. "Beautiful picture of Dubai... from space ..wonderful...maashaAllah," said another.

Meanwhile, according to Al Arabiya, last week, Mr Al Neyadi made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a spacewalk. He trained for more than 55 hours at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in preparation for spacewalks. He blasted into space in March from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of a six-month mission which will carry out experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity.