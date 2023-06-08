Video Of Fierce Fight Between Elephant And Rhino Goes Viral

The video shows elephant and rhino engaged in fierce fight.

A video going viral on social media shows a fight between an elephant and a rhinoceros. The location where the video has been shot is not known, but shows the raw power of two of the most dangerous species in the animal kingdom. The clip, which appears to have been shot in night, has been shared by several Indian forest officers (IFS) on Twitter and caught the attention of many users. They compared it with the David vs Goliath battle.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip with an apt caption "Clash of the Titans."

It shows the two animals face-to-face staring at each other. The elephant, with its towering presence and tusks, appears as a tough challenge for the rhino.

But with its muscular build and formidable horn, the rhino looked determined.

As the video progresses, the rhino charges towards the elephant but stops short near its feet. The elephant looks alert to avoid any unwanted collision.

The rhino charges again, due to which dust engulfs the two beasts. As it settles, it becomes evident that the elephant was no match for the rhino.

The tusker gives a mighty blow to the two-horned rhino, toppling it to the ground. The elephant then attacks the rhino with its tusks prompting it to retreat.

As the video ends, the rhino is seen running away from the elephant.

The encounter has generated a lot of reactions on Twitter.

"Guess Rhino was drunk/stoned that night and thought he could take an elephant," commented one user. "Brontosaurus Vs triceratop Version," tweeted another.

Some users tried to guess the locations, claiming the video was shot in Namibia.