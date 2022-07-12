Watch: Chris Gayle Celebrates Jamaican Carnival In 'Universe Boss' Style

The video has racked up more than 125,000 likes.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on Tuesday posted a video of him celebrating the Jamaican carnival in the “Universe Boss” style.

In an Instagram post, which has racked up more than 125,000 likes, the 42-year-old wrote, “I need a holiday, don't know about y'all!” Mr Gayle was captured dancing with a female friend on the streets of Jamaica. The clip shows the cricketer performing the art of “daggering” - a type of style that is well known in the Caribbean.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. Several users called Mr Gayle a “legend,” while others simply flooded the comment section with fire emojis. One user also wrote, “Ahahahahahah! Someone is living it up!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Gayle opted out of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 in a bid to focus on the T10 tournament, ‘6ixty', which will run from August 24 to 28 in Saint Kitts. According to reports, the West Indies cricketer will act as an ambassador for the tournament.

Viral Video | Bikers Perform 'Nagin' Dance On Road While Grooving To Truck's Horn

He said, “I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock the third powerplay over.”

In 2020, Chris Gayle also missed the CPL tournament due to some personal reasons. He had previously also opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after leaving the 14th edition midway due to bio-bubble fatigue.