Viral Video: Bikers Perform 'Nagin' Dance On Road While Grooving To Truck's Horn

The bikers breaking into dance on rain-soaked road.

When rain arrives after a long spell of summer, it fills people's hearts with joy. Many of them come out on roads to dance and celebrate the arrival of monsoon.

A similar thing happened in Karnataka where a group of bikers broke into hilarious dance while grooving to the music of a truck's horn. They are seen thoroughly enjoying the pleasant weather with the motorcycles parked on the side of the rain-soaked road.

The video starts with the bikes racing ahead of the truck, which has a loud horn. They quickly stop their bikes and gesture towards the truck after which the driver blasts a tune that is based on the tune from the popular "Main Teri Dushman" song from Sridevi-starrer 'Nagina'.

The young men start dancing enthusiastically, and some of them are even heard screaming and shouting in excitement. One of the boys copies the slithering action of the snake while crawling on the road.

Their nagin dance became an instant hit on the internet, with clips surfacing on Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms.

"You don't need a reason to be happy," commented one user on Twitter. "Happiness is a matter of choice. It's not a destiny," said another.

Some users even remembered their own time in college and the dance routines.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Karnataka and other states. "A fresh intense wet spell likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from 12th July, 2022," it said in a tweet on Sunday.