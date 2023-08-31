Watch: Chennai Driver Creates Mini Garden Inside His Auto, Creativity Impresses Internet

The auto driver's unique idea has received immense praise from citizens online.

Autorickshaws are ubiquitous in Indian cities and quite popular for cheap short-distance travel. To attract more passengers, auto drivers often decorate their three-wheelers with vibrant colours, witty slogans, or quirky posters. One such auto driver is garnering praise online for his unique creativity by turning his rickshaw into a mesmerising mini-garden, that many are calling ''a travelling park.''

In a video shared by a rider on Instagram, one can see the interiors of the auto decorated with vibrant green plants, turning it into a sanctuary for plant lovers. The ceiling of the vehicle has also been adorned with greenery. Not only that, there are also motivational books, posters and a drinking water facility for passengers, adding to the rejuvenating experience.

An Instagram page called depthoughtsz, shared the video with a text insert that reads, “POV: You just got the best auto ride."

Watch the video here:

The auto driver's unique idea has received immense praise from citizens online.

One user wrote, ''omg i've been in this auto! he's a really humble person and also has a tw handle to spread awareness on road safety. really nice to see what he's done with the ceiling though.''

Another commented, ''That's a Travelling Park! Wow.''

A third said, ''Good.... absolutely a GREEN Auto.'' A fourth added, ''OMG This is super cute!!! I have seen auto rickshaws with lighting but flowersome is the first yet!!"

''He took jungle safari very seriously,'' joked a fifth.