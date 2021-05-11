Watch: Chennai Cops Dance To 'Enjoy Enjaami ' For Covid Awareness

Chennai Railway Police cops dance to the viral Tamil song 'Enjoy Enjaami'

The coronavirus pandemic has halted and disturbed lives across the world, and many people are struggling to cope with the magnitude of the devastation. Amid this gloom, some people are finding innovative ways to encourage themselves and others to not lose heart and keep the fight going. In one such instance, officials of Chennai Railway Police performed a dance at the station on the popular Tamil song 'Enjoy Enjaami'.

In a video shared online by the Press Information Bureau of Tamil Nadu, police officials were seen wearing masks and gloves and dancing to the song at the Chennai Central Railway Station to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of people gathered around to watch them perform, the video shows. A few other officials are also seen in the background in full personal protective gear.

The effort to pass on "positive energy" is being lauded by Twitter users.

Kudos .. passing on positive energy..

In these times..

Salute our Frontline staff

Enjaai:) — Balaji Iyer (@balajiriyer) May 11, 2021

A user, named Manish Kumar, said it was "sweet" to see the energy and concern of the police officials.

So sweet it is to see the energy and concern. Kudos — Manish Kumar (@smanish82) May 10, 2021

Another, named Badhrinath Jagannathan, said it would really help in raising awareness among the public and relieving pressure from the minds of police officials.

Awareness to public;beneficial to relieve mental fatigue to the police forces.kudos. — Badhrinath Jagannathan (@badhrij) May 11, 2021

The Tamil song 'Enjoy Enjaami' is sung by Dhee and written by musician Arivu, who has said it is about connecting with our roots. The song talks about the sweat and blood of our ancestors who toiled in the forests.

On Monday, nearly 29,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tamil Nadu. Of these, 7,149 fresh infections were reported in Chennai. The state has gone into a complete lockdown from May 10 and it will remain under it until May 24. The new restrictions were announced by the newly sworn Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Friday. Vaccination centres and other emergency services have been allowed to function.