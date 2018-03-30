Watch: This 4-Month-Old Cheetah Cub Has A Puppy Playmate This unlikely, adorable animal pair will steal your heart. We guarantee it. Scroll down to watch the incredibly cute video.

Solo, the cheetah cub, was recently unveiled to the public by Australia's National Zoo & Aquarium in Canberra. The product of an extremely rare single-cub birth, Solo was hand-reared by keepers Kyle Macdonald and Aline Ijsselmuiden since he was just 19-days-old, reports



As mothers often struggle to produce milk for a single cub, the dedicated keepers even moved into the zoo so they could bottle-feed the adorable cheetah cub every two to three hours - until he was old enough to move onto his new diet.



According to



Zookeepers say Zama, a border collie-cross-Belgian Malinois, was specially selected as Solo's canine companion three months ago. They say her genes give her the energy and ability to keep up with the world's fastest land animal.



"Some other breeds can damage their ligaments easily if they try to," Ms Ijsselmuiden tells ABC News.



The pup also provides the love and affection Solo needs to properly develop his social skills - he would've ordinairly done so with his siblings.



"Solo has learned from Zama and loves her - if she's not around he will call for her," Ms Ijsselmuiden adds.



"I'm not sure if he realises that he's a cheetah or if Zama realises she's a dog, because they just hang out and they're good buddies," Mr McDonald tells The Sydney Morning Herald.



The zookeepers hope to keep the adorable duo together for as long as possible. If they do grow out of their friendship, Zama will eventually be put up for adoption.





