Watch: Cat Jumps On Imam's Shoulder While Reciting Ramadan Prayers In Algeria

Muslims across the globe are observing the holy month of Ramadan. To honour the month, Muslims offer the special Taraweeh rituals. Amid this, a video of a cat jumping on an Imam in Algeria, while he was leading the prayer, has gone viral on social media. The wholesome clip is winning everyone's hearts on the internet.

The now-viral video was shared by the Official Page of Sheikh Walid Mehsas on Facebook. In the two-minute-long video, the Imam was seen leading the Taraweeh, a nightly prayer during the holy month of Ramadan, at a crowded mosque in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria. A minute later, a cat jumps on the Imam but he is unfazed by it. He pets the feline and it eventually climbs to his shoulder and also tries to kiss his face. The Imam keeps his cool and carries on with his recital with his eyes closed. Further in the video, the cat hops off his shoulder and wanders around the premises.

Since being shared on social media, the adorable video has amassed over 46,000 likes and 10,000 shares. He captioned the post, "Glory be to God. Even animals fear the words of God. Watch a cat climb over the Imam. And he is reading the Quran in Taraweeh prayer."

"That is so beautiful, it brought tears to my eyes!" commented a person.

"As if the cat wanted to thank you for reciting the Noble Qur'an in a voice that pleases his ears, may God bless you, our Sheikh," said a user.

A third person added, "His response was amazing.. did not miss a beat, even petting the Kittie."

"That's so funny and awesome. Love how he kept his concentration but also welcomed the cat," added a fourth person.

"So heartwarming" commented a user.

"I love how the cat jumps down right when the Imam is about to go into Ruku'. Cat's like 'Oh, time to go'," said a person.

"Both are passionate and kind hearted. SubhanAllah!" remarked another person.