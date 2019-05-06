Watch: Cat Gatecrashes Dior Fashion Show, Steals The Spotlight

As far as catwalks go, this one stole the show. It was performed, after all, by a real cat. A street cat stole the limelight at a Christian Dior fashion show when it decided to strut down the runway in the opposite direction to the models. The hilarious incident took place in Marrakesh, Morocco, and a video of it has gone viral online.

The graceful feline, seemingly unfazed by the huge crowd and loud noise, was captured on camera prancing down the ramp as models walked on it.

Then, as people watched on in horror, it walked right up to the crowd, turned, and sprayed urine on one of the audience members. The cat then disappeared into the crowd, ending its short-lived modelling career.

This is not the first time a street animal has crashed a fashion show. Closer to home, it happened when a dog gatecrashed actor Sidharth Malhotra's ramp walk in January this year.

