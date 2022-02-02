Watch: Car Stunt Near Sea Link Lands Mumbai Men In Trouble With Police

A man was filmed riding on a car bonnet in Mumbai

Two men were arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday for a dangerous car stunt near the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Imran Jahir Alam Ansari (27) and Gulfam Sabir Ansari (25) had gone near the sea bridge on Monday night, according to news agency PTI. While Gulfam drove the car, Imran sat on the bonnet, an official said.

The two landed in trouble when a passerby shot a video and tweeted it, tagging the Mumbai Police official Twitter account. The video shows a group of people inside the white car, while one man sat on the bonnet. The occupants - some of whom appeared to be without masks - were filmed cheering as another car drove by.

"Please take action," Amit Patil, the Twitter user who filmed the whole scene, wrote while sharing the clip. He added that the car was going towards Bandra from the Sea Link.

After the video reached Mumbai Police, the driver of the car as well as the man who sat on its bonnet were arrested. Mumbai Police said they checked the car registration number to identify and arrest the accused.

"On the basis of the car registration number, we arrested Imran and Gulfam from Kurla. Both the accused were charged under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (act engendering life or personal safety of others) of IPC," said Sub Inspector Anandrao Kaashid from Bandra police station.

This is not the first time that a viral video has landed thrill-seekers in hot water. Last year, two Mumbai motorcycle riders were booked for rash and dangerous driving after a video of their stunt went viral.