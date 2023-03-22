Watch: Canadian Sikh Breaks His Own Record For World's Longest Beard

Longest beard on a living person

When the hair on his chin was measured at an astounding 8 feet and 3 inches long, a Canadian Sikh who already owned the Guinness World Record for the world's largest beard on a living person beat his own record in Canada.

According to the Guinness World Record, the Canadian resident initially had his beard measured in 2008, when it was 2.33 m (7 ft 8 in) long, smashing the previous record of 1.77 m (5 ft 9 in) held by Birger Pellas (Sweden). Sarwan then had his beard measured again on the set of Lo Show dei Record in Rome, Italy, in 2010, extending his record with a beard of 2.495 m (8 ft 2.5 in).

But when remeasured on October 15, 2022, it had grown even longer. It's a little grayer these days, but more fabulous than ever.

Mr. Sarwan, who practices Sikhism, has never trimmed his beard.

"Since the early age of 17 when the beard started growing in, I've kept it the same way," said Sarwan Singh.

The record book also said that the hair must be natural and damp before being measured in order for the curls to not alter the length of the measurement. Sarwan has a time-consuming procedure for maintaining his beard each day. He gives each and every hair great attention.

Sarwan considers his beard to be a gift from God.

"It's seen as one of the most important aspects of being a Sikh," he said.