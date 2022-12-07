Watch: Bride Takes A Break While Getting Ready For Her Wedding To Feed Her Pet Dog

The video has accumulated more than 1 lakh views on Instagram.

It would not be wrong to say that dogs just make the world a better place. With tails that refuse to stop wagging, unlimited sloppy kisses and blind loyalty, they are the perfect companions. And it's true there's almost nothing that can match the joy one feels in the company of pets. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet in which a bride took a break from getting ready for her big day to feed her pet dog, a plate full of biryani. The adorable bond between the woman and pet dog is winning hearts on the internet.

Posted by a makeup artist, Simar K on Instagram, the now-viral video shows a bride named Divya feeding her pet dog Buzo biryani. The bride decided to feed her pooch biryani with her hands.

The text on the video reads, "When the bride sets her priorities."

The caption of the post reads, "Pets are always special. Pyara sa bond hota hai inke sath. My beautiful bride Divya took a break from getting ready as her Buzo was hungry and wanted to be fed with her hands."

Watch the adorable video here:

Meanwhile, another video of a family hosting a lavish birthday party for their pet dog also went viral. The family in Dhanbad hosted a grand birthday bash for their pet dog, Oscar. The family invited about 350 guests and dressed their pooch in a suit worth Rs 4,500.

Guests from nearby villages and Bengal's Sripur also attended the dog's birthday bash. The guests brought presents for the pooch and were gifted three gold lockets. An aarti was also performed before the cake-cutting ceremony.

