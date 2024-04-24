Watch: Boy's Birthday Surprise For Mother On Air India Express Flight Goes Viral

The video has amassed more than 85,000 views and over 4,500 likes.

A video showing a boy's heartwarming gesture for his mother on her birthday while flying on an Air India Express flight is going viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by cabin crew executive Afzal Khan, the clip shows how he, along with other crew members, celebrated the passenger's big day. "This boy comes to me and says it's his mom's birthday and wants to give her a surprise. And we made the whole flight clap for his mom's birthday," reads a text insert on the video.

The clip then shows Mr Khan making a special announcement and wishing the woman a very happy birthday. It also shows the cabin crew giving a special treat to the woman with a handwritten note. "And we made someone's day more special," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Shared a few days back, the video has amassed more than 85,000 views and over 4,500 likes. In the comments section, social media users praised the boy's gesture and appreciated the Air India Express cabin crew for their actions.

"That's so kind and thoughtful," one person wrote."Such a sweet gesture," said another. "This boy's love for his mother is wholesome," a third user commented. "This video made my day," a fourth user added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, another post talking about the kindness and empathy shown by SpiceJet cabin crew members also won the internet. During a recent flight from Kozhikode to Jeddah, SpiceJet crew members and several passengers came together to assist an elderly lady in distress. The incident, which took place on April 12, on SpiceJet aircraft SG035 came to light when Virendra Malhotra, Vice President of Flight Operations, SpiceJet Airline, shared details of it on Linkedin.

The 72-year-old woman had defecated on the aisle multiple times. However, cabin crew members Akshay and Sreega cleaned the mess, helped the woman clean up and even arranged fresh clothes and an adult diaper for her. Akshay and Sriga received a ton of appreciation for their very professional and selfless deeds.