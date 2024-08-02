Watch: Boy Doesn't Recognise Rihanna, Requests Her To Take A Pic With Footballer Jack Grealish

Rihanna's gracious response, taking the photo with a smile, was captured in the video.

This week in New York, international pop star Rihanna met English professional footballer Jack Grealish, a star for Manchester City, and the moment was made for the viral pictures. But among the flashing cameras, there was a hilarious mix-up involving one young football fan who was obviously more interested in football than pop music.

The little football fan, obviously in awe of attacking midfielder Grealish, came up to Rihanna with a unique request. He requested a picture of himself with his football idol from the world-famous musician, who is renowned for her chart-topping tunes and billion-dollar wealth. Despite being one of the best-selling female singers of all time, Rihanna was not recognised by the boy, who was an avid football fan.

Demonstrating her trademark humility and generosity, Rihanna agreed to take the picture. A video clip of the moment was recorded and posted on social media. It goes without saying that the video instantly went viral and sparked a plethora of amusing responses from viewers.

Rihanna, who was in New York to watch Manchester City's preseason friendly against AC Milan, was sporting a casual look with a sports cap and an oversized T-shirt from her Fenty line. She was seen mingling with Grealish and AC Milan players Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah. The humorous encounter could be one of the most popular viral videos.

Watch the video here:

This kid casually asking Rihanna to take his picture with Jack Grealish, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah. 😂🥹 pic.twitter.com/aTSLRhyWLO — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) July 30, 2024

As the athletes smiled at her, Rihanna went into full camera mode, inviting more children to join in the picture. Fans adored Rihanna's charming behaviour and complimented her for maintaining a grounded energy throughout.

"I think that's cute. I'm sure she appreciated it too. She seemed like she liked directing them to pose to get the shot. I think this kid, if he actually reached out in the future, could get a picture with her. He wasn't being mean; he was just not exposed yet. I must feel good," commented a user.

"Rihanna, be on point; she loves this with kids. Go Rhianna!! Everybody looks happy," commented another user.

"Mad respect to Rihanna for this. She probably enjoyed being treated normally for once. Respect to her," commented a third user.