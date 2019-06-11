Watch Bizarre Moment Bitcoin ATM Spits Out Notes On Busy Station

A bitcoin machine was filmed spitting out wads of cash at a London station.

A bitcoin machine started firing out 20-pound notes at a London train station recently. A video of the incident surfaced on Reddit and has gone viral online. According to the Sun, the video was filmed at London's Bond Street tube station.

In the 20-second-long clip, a security guard is seen ushering people away while a man collects the money. Passersby can be seen looking on in amazement as the bitcoin machine spills out wads of 20 pound banknotes. The embarrassed man, apparently making a huge cash transaction, is seen sweeping the notes into a black bag.

Watch the bizarre video below:

Since being shared online, the video has been 'upvoted' over 2,000 times and has been viewed thousands of times over.

According to the Sun, the footage led many to believe that the machine had been hit by the "jackpotting" bug - which can make individual machines spit out money.

However, the Polish company that owns the machine said that it started spitting out notes because a customer was withdrawing a large amount of money, reports Daily Mail.

Adam Gramowski, owner and CEO of Bitcoin Technologis, said it looks like the machine was struggling to handle the UK's "small denomination" notes.

"As you can see there is a bag in the front of ATM. However our ATMs support large transactions and it is fair to say that a larger, redesigned presenter would be a good solution," he said to the Sun. "Our customer was not particularly careful, although the ATM should be redesigned to cope better with small denominations used in the UK."