Watch: Bird Lands On White House Reporter's Head Seconds Before Live Broadcast

A video of a bird landing on NewsNation reporter Kellie Meyer's head went viral on the internet. The White House reporter shared the clip of the incident on her X profile.

The video captures a bird swooping into the camera's frame and briefly perching on her head as she awaited her live segment on Tuesday. When the bird landed, Meyer, with wide eyes, ducked down and softly exclaimed, "Oh my God." Despite attempting to maintain her composure, she couldn't help but chuckle.

"GUYS. I know there was a lot of news today but a bird landed on my head at the White House right before I went live with @LelandVittert @NewsNation. He really just wanted to tune in. Our feeds room caught it and saved it of course for your viewing pleasure," Meyer wrote alongside the video.

"You handled this much better than I would have," a user wrote on X.

Another user remarked, "You fighting for your life to keep a straight face has me dying."

"This is the best video to come out of the WH lawn for Biden's whole admin. Well done," the third user commented.

"It was a mourning dove, our widespread native wild dove. They have adapted well to cities, at least those with green space adequate for them," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user commented, "I would not have handled that as well!"

This is not the first time a reporter fell victim to a bird looking for a place to roost.

In 2022, a bird landed on NBC Chicago reporter Lisa Chavarria's head during a live broadcast.