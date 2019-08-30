Watch: Bear Cub Tries To Rescue Sibling From Dumpster. Then, Cops Step In

A bear cub was filmed trying to open a dumpster to rescue its sibling.

A heartwarming scene played out in California recently when cops spotted a bear cub, along with its mother, trying to rescue its sibling from a dumpster. A video shared by Placer County Sheriff's Office shows the hapless cub trying to open the dumpster to save its trapped sibling, who can be heard wailing inside.

Placer County Sheriff's Office said in their Facebook post that they received reports from Kings Beach motel near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning about a bear cub trying to break into the dumpster.

"When deputies arrived at the motel, they found the cub's sibling trying to open the dumpster to rescue their trapped brother/sister," they said.

When the cub failed in its mission, cops stepped in to lend a helping hand. "Deputies Bryant, Staley and Nevins quickly came up with a game plan to free the cub from the dumpster," said Placer County Sheriff's Office. They carefully placed a ladder inside the dumpster and a few moments later, filmed the trapped cub climbing out. The video shows the cub, free at last, scampering off to join its family.

Watch the sweet video of the incident below:

Since it was shared online one day ago, the video has collected over 2,000 'shares' and hundreds of comments.

"Great job!! Those cubs are so cute!!" said one person in the comments section. "Thank you beary much," another quipped.

While it is not uncommon to find bears rummaging through trash in certain parts of the US and Canada, authorities have warned that it can be dangerous if the animals develop a taste for human food.

"It will take a community effort, not just one business or home, to secure attractants to prevent bears coming back constantly for an easy meal (trash, bird seed, etc)," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife after a video emerged of a bear stealing an entire dumpster. "If this bear is habituated in town there and reliant on trash. That could escalate into a dangerous situation for a human-bear conflict."

