Watch: Baba Sehgal's Version Of 'Besharam Rang' With A Rap Twist

'Pathaan' is racing towards the Rs 500 crore mark in India. The film was released on January 25 and just completed its second weekend in theatres. The movie is receiving a lot of love from fans across the globe. The song 'Besharam Rang' has been making headlines for a while now due to the choreography, beats, and costumes worn in the video. Now, singer Baba Sehgal made a rap version of the song and is going viral on the internet.

Along with the rap version of the song, he wrote, "Besharam Rang - my version The rights to this song belongs to @yrf I did this for pure entertainment and my love towards the composition and arrangement"

The video shows the singer rapping the song in his signature style. Fans are loving the new version of the song.

The video was uploaded on January 31 and so far it has collected over 15,000 views on Twitter. A user wrote, "Sehgal sahab, you haven't aged at all. Whether it was "Dil Dhadke" all those years ago, or this one!! Share the secrets"

Another user wrote, "Childhood days when used to pronounce baba sehgal as baba cycle."

The third user wrote, "what do u think u r missing frm d odr guys like Badshah and new gen rappers due to which we don't see u in the limelight now..I know u may say diff is nothing!..But love to see u more often in action - love from a true fan.."

"Bachpan yaad aa gaya. @OnlyBabaSehgal is irreplaceable," the fourth expressed.

Meanwhile, Pathaan overtook the lifetime collection at the domestic box office of Aamir Khan's Dangal last week and is now just behind the Hindi versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

Set in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's character to tackle a terror threat from agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham.

