Watch: Autos Race Backwards In A New Twist In Maharashtra

A crowd gathered to witness the reverse auto race.

A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised in the Sangli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The event was held in Haripur village on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra, reported news agency ANI.

In a video tweeted by ANI, auto-rickshaw drivers are seen racing in reverse at significant speed while looking back over their shoulders. A crowd gathered to witness the race and cheer for the participants. A person can also be heard describing the race through live commentary.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised at Haripur village, Sangli on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra today. pic.twitter.com/dlkMdompnz — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

At the time of writing this, the video has collected over 80,000 views on the platform.

“This is so cool!! More power to the community. Just need to be more safety for people watching,” a user wrote.

This is so cool!! More power to the community. Just need to be more safety for people watching. ???? — T Kumar (@DailyTej) January 25, 2023

A person wondered, "Auto main reverse gear bhi hota hai? (Is there a reverse gear in an auto rickshaw?) Never saw it being used”.

Auto me reverse gear bhi hota hai? ???? Never saw it being used. — Shakti ???????????? ???????????????? (@Shakt1_) January 25, 2023

Another user joked, “Must add for next Olympics”.

Must add for next Olympics. — siva (@SivaTheGreat) January 24, 2023

A user offered a name for the competition – “Rickshaw Returns“.

Rickshaw Returns...... — kdb କାଳିଦା (@mrkdbhai) January 25, 2023

“India is full of talent,” a comment read.

India is full of talent. — Kulwant Dabas (@DabasKulwant) January 25, 2023

A person said, “Formula 1 auto looks thrilling”.

Formula 1 auto look thrilling — john (@Javidjohn1991) January 24, 2023

“We are still living in the 1960s,” a comment read.

We are still living in 1960s — TJB (@StrotamShiva) January 24, 2023

Some described the event as “Awesome”.

Awesome!!! — Kanishk Bhardwaj (@CampOcto) January 24, 2023

“How stupid are those standing along the edge of such an uneven racing track watching a reversing three-wheeler approach them at full speed?” a user wrote.

How stupid are those standing along the edge of such an uneven racing track watching a reversing three-wheeler approach them at full speed? — Subhan Shaikh ???????? (@subhansk08) January 24, 2023

Last year, a bullock cart race, held at Landewadi in Ambegaon tehsil of the Pune district, saw the participation of more than 350 bullock cart owners. According to former Shiv Sena MP from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who organised the race, cart owners from Pune and neighbouring Ahmedabad district competed in the event.

The cart owners raced individually on a 400-meter track and the winners were decided as per the time clocked by each cart.

