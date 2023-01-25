Watch: Autos Race Backwards In A New Twist In Maharashtra

In a video, auto-rickshaw drivers are seen racing in reverse at significant speed while looking back over their shoulders

A crowd gathered to witness the reverse auto race.

A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised in the Sangli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The event was held in Haripur village on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra, reported news agency ANI.

In a video tweeted by ANI, auto-rickshaw drivers are seen racing in reverse at significant speed while looking back over their shoulders. A crowd gathered to witness the race and cheer for the participants. A person can also be heard describing the race through live commentary.

At the time of writing this, the video has collected over 80,000 views on the platform.

“This is so cool!! More power to the community. Just need to be more safety for people watching,” a user wrote.

A person wondered, "Auto main reverse gear bhi hota hai? (Is there a reverse gear in an auto rickshaw?) Never saw it being used”.

Another user joked, “Must add for next Olympics”.

A user offered a name for the competition – “Rickshaw Returns“.

“India is full of talent,” a comment read.

A person said, “Formula 1 auto looks thrilling”.

“We are still living in the 1960s,” a comment read.

Some described the event as “Awesome”.

“How stupid are those standing along the edge of such an uneven racing track watching a reversing three-wheeler approach them at full speed?” a user wrote.

Last year, a bullock cart race, held at Landewadi in Ambegaon tehsil of the Pune district, saw the participation of more than 350 bullock cart owners. According to former Shiv Sena MP from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who organised the race, cart owners from Pune and neighbouring Ahmedabad district competed in the event.

The cart owners raced individually on a 400-meter track and the winners were decided as per the time clocked by each cart.

