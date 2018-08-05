Watch: At Kanha National Park, Elephants Enjoy Week-Long Picnic

The elephants will be treated to oil massages and a special menu

Offbeat | | Updated: August 05, 2018 13:47 IST
Elephants enjoy special treats at the Kanha National Park.

Elephants at the Kanha National Park are in for a (well-deserved) treat. Park officials at the Madhya Pradesh national park have organised a seven-day-long picnic for their jumbo friends. This picnic, which is arranged every year, includes massages for the elephants and a special menu. According to ANI, the picnic is arranged so that elephants can enjoy some 'family time.'

"They are given a mega feast as per a diet menu and pampered with head and body massage. It's like a health camp for their medical check-up," a Range Officer told ANI.

A video shared by ANI also shows the elephants being treated to bananas, coconuts and other delicacies.

Since being shared online just a day ago, the video has collected over 1,600 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

"Awww cute! Hats off to the people who are doing such noble work," writes one person on Twitter. "Why I want to be an elephant," jokes another.

As per a 2017 report in Bhopal Samachar, the pampering begins by giving the elephants a bath in the river, after which their nails are cut and they are given neem oil massages. Vets are also called in to give them a health check-up during this week-long picnic.

 

