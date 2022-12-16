Watch: Artist Turns Outdoor Gym Into 'Incarnation Park' In Goa, Internet Praises Amazing Concept

Several internet users called the unique art installation an "amazing concept".

Amid the ongoing Serendipity Art Festival, Goa has turned into a site for experimentation, with artists and curators playing with forms and ideas. One artist even turned an outdoor gym into an "incarnation park" and a video of the same is now gaining traction on social media and leaving internet users stunned.

The artist, identified as Diptej Vernekar, used art and outdoor gym to focus on local artisans and the local technology behind their art. In the video, people are seen using outdoor gym machines with mythological characters, including Ravana, placed on top of them.

"This installation translates the process of moving these artefacts by making it accessible to the general public as an outdoor gym of incarnations," the caption of the post read.

Mr Vernekar shared the video on Friday morning, and since then the post has garnered thousands of views, likes and comments. While some users called the unique art installation "superb" and "excellent", others called it an "amazing concept".

"Very innovative work," wrote one user. "This is creative," said another. A third user commented, "This is an amazing concept!" A fourth added, "wowowow these are so amazing."

Meanwhile, according to the official website of the art festival, Mr Vernekar said that most of the elements that went into the construction of "Incarnation park" have been borrowed from different localities that make such mythological artefacts during the different festivals.

"Through this intervention, I hope to illustrate the idea of an outdoor gym as the cultivator of an urban ethos and as a mechanism to open up access to various living craft traditions and the local technologies behind them. This project also seeks to explore the fun and quirky element of these local artifacts in real time, by turning the outdoor gym into an interactive experience, offering a commentary on the design of public parks," Mr Vernekar said.

Meanwhile, the Serendipity Arts Festival is currently taking place in Goa from 15 to 23 December. The festival is one of the largest multi-disciplinary arts initiatives in the South Asian region. This year, a major focus at the festival is technology and how it has changed the way we perceive art and even perform.

