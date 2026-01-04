Watch: Artist Surprises Bus Conductor In Karnataka With Beautiful Pencil Sketch, Internet Reacts

A sweet video of an artist surprising a bus conductor in Karnataka has gone viral on social media. The artist, named Akash Selvarasu, quietly sketched the conductor's portrait during a bus journey and gave it to her as a surprise. The video shows a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor, busy with her duty of collecting fares and issuing tickets, unaware of what the artist was doing. When Akash showed her the sketch, she was overwhelmed, smiling broadly as she showed it off to fellow passengers. Not just the passengers, the social media users also praised the artist's talent and his thoughtful gesture.

The video was shared on Instagram by Selvarasu himself, with a caption: "The true reward for an Artist is the joy of creating from the heart."

Watch the video here:

In the comment section, Selvarasu wrote, "This drawing is one of the most special artworks I've ever made. I could see pure happiness on her face, and for an artist, true reward is appreciation - which I received wholeheartedly. She even showed my drawing to all the passengers and proudly said I had drawn it."

"She was very humble, respectful, and calm with everyone - truly one of the best persons I've ever seen. Even though she spoke only Kannada and I couldn't understand her words, emotions became our way of communication, making the moment unforgettable."

Social Media Reaction

The post garnered close to two million likes, and thousands of users commented on it. "The way she showed everyone," one user wrote.

"Making someone happy is the best thing in the world," another user said.

"He made her happy. She spread it across to make him happy as well," a third said.