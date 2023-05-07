Watch: Artist Draws Virat Kohli's Portrait Using Unique Method, Internet Stunned

The video has accumulated more than 185,000 views and over 14,000 likes.

The Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli is admired by millions of cricket fans throughout the world. Now, a sunlight artist has created a stunning portrait of the former Indian captain, but using an unconventional method.

Taking to Instagram, Indian Artists Club shared a video of artist Vignesh using a magnifying glass to burn Virat Kohli's portrait onto a wooden surface kept at a distance. "Virat 'Art' from sunlight," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Mr Vignesh uses the lens to redirect sunlight into the board, creating art by burning the wood.

The video was shared on Instagram last month and since then it has accumulated more than 185,000 views and over 14,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some called the artwork "amazing," others praised the artist's patience and called the portrait "incredible".

"Surprised to know such talents exist...amaziinnnnggg," wrote one user. "Wow... Is that possible!" commented another stunned user.

"Oh gosh.. Hats off to your creativity, patience and hard work," said fourth. "Best inspiration comes from the nature itself.. great work," added fifth.



The video was originally shared by the artist on his Instagram handle @vignesh_sunlight_artist.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also has an impressive fan following in Pakistan as well. Last year, a fan from the Pakistani province of Balochistan made a sand artwork of him. According to Pakistan's sports news website, Cricket Pakistan, Mr Kohli's portrait was drawn on the sand by an artist in Gaddani, Balochistan, to convey his admiration for him.