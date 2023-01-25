Watch: Artist Draws A Sketch of Taj Mahal From The Monument's Spelling, Impresses Internet

Netizens were amazed by his skills

Art has the power to stimulate and inspire the human mind. The internet is full of talented people who take to their social media handles to share their creativity and diverse skills. Such videos are fascinating to watch and also help to promote such talents. Now, an incredible creation by an artist has gone viral online and impressed people. The video shows the artist drawing a sketch of the Taj Mahal from the monument's spelling.

The artist named Akdev, who has more than 35,000 followers, shared the video on his Instagram page. "Taj Mahal naam se Taj Mahal drawing (Drawing Taj Mahal from Taj Mahal's name)," he wrote while posting the video.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the artist standing in front of a small blackboard which has the word 'Taj Mahal' written on it. He then takes chalk and starts drawing by connecting the letters of the word, to create a sketch of the monument. The entire process is extremely satisfying and fascinating to watch. At the end of the video, the artist proudly poses with his drawing.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 15 lakh likes and more than 8000 comments. Netizens were amazed by his skills and called the sketch mind-blowing.

Many also dropped fire, love and heart emojis to express their admiration. One user wrote, '' Wow brother amazing painting, saw something special for the first time.'' Another commented, ''Wow... Fantastic drawing. Your thinking is outstanding.'' A third said, '' What a Talent...Keep it up.''

This is not the only painting created by the artist. In fact, his entire Instagram page is filled with similar videos of him turning spellings of words, into full-fledged drawings.

Featured Video Of The Day Can 'BharOS' Break The iOS-Android Domination?