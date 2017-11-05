Watch: Artist Creates Stunning Domino Effect With Playing Cards

This is one of the most satisfying videos you'll watch today.
A Chinese artist is impressing netizens with his stunning arrangements made out of playing cards. The cards are carefully arranged, possibly after hours of hard work, in different patterns which make for a beautiful sight. But there's more to the cards than just pretty designs. The video shows the artist creating domino effect with a flick of a card and it's seriously therapeutic to watch.
While the artist's work received praise online, many pointed out that it took just seconds to "ruin" hours of effort.
Watch the artist in action here:
