Angry Elephant Destroys House In Chhattisgarh As Residents Look On

It caused damages worth Rs 70,000

Offbeat | | Updated: April 18, 2018 15:43 IST
Terrifying footage captured in Chhattisgarh shows the moment a wild elephant went on a rampage and destroyed a house as helpless residents looked on. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur.

The video posted on YouTube by news agency ANI on April 16 shows the elephant attacking a mud house almost as big as the pachyderm. It can be seen trying to make its way into the house, as if in search of food. The elephant ended up destroying the house and caused damages worth Rs 70,000 in the process.

Officials from the forest department have offered compensation the aggrieved villagers.

Residents of the village can be seen watching the elephant helplessly as it wrecked havoc on the house.

Take a look at the video below:
 

Comments
India is home to the largest population of Asian elephants in the world. Unfortunately, at least 70% of those pachyderms don't have a viable habitat. As a result, they often come face-to-face with humans in states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka.

According to Greenpeace India, the elephant population in Chhattisgarh has grown since the pachyderms started visiting the state's forests in late '80s due to rampant deforestation in the neighbouring states of Odisha and Jharkhand. Sadly, though, this has resulted in an increase in human-elephant conflict.  (http://www.greenpeace.org/india/en/What-We-Do/Quit-Coal/Coal-Forest/Elephant-Human-conflicts/)

Trending

