Angry Elephant Destroys House In Chhattisgarh As Residents Look On

The video posted on YouTube by news agency ANI on April 16 shows the elephant attacking a mud house almost as big as the pachyderm. It can be seen trying to make its way into the house, as if in search of food. The elephant ended up destroying the house and caused damages worth Rs 70,000 in the process.
Officials from the forest department have offered compensation the aggrieved villagers.
Residents of the village can be seen watching the elephant helplessly as it wrecked havoc on the house.
According to Greenpeace India, the elephant population in Chhattisgarh has grown since the pachyderms started visiting the state's forests in late '80s due to rampant deforestation in the neighbouring states of Odisha and Jharkhand. Sadly, though, this has resulted in an increase in human-elephant conflict. (http://www.greenpeace.org/india/en/What-We-Do/Quit-Coal/Coal-Forest/Elephant-Human-conflicts/)
