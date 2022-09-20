Watch: An Uninvited, Unexpected Guest At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The short clip from the live coverage of Queen's funeral went viral on social media.

As mourners, including royalty and the heads of state from around the globe, were present at Westminster Abbey to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, an uninvited guest, who made its way to the Queen's coffin apparently to bid her a farewell, was also spotted on the occasion.

Users on social media spotted a spider crawling on a handwritten note placed with some flowers on the queen's coffin. The note was written by Queen's eldest son and current monarch King Charles III.

The short clip of the live coverage went viral on social media. Several Twitter users shared the video, one user calling the critter the most famous spider.

"Cute little spider was spotted on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. I think it was just wanting to pay its respects for the Queen along with everyone else," an user said.

Another Twitter user shared a video saying, "The most famous spider in the world right now."

"Did anyone else spot the spider catching a ride on Queen Elizabeth II coffin?" tweeted another.

"How cute was the spider hitching a ride on Queen Elizabeth II coffin? Flowers chosen by King Charles from gardens in @RoyalFamily Highgrove & Buckingham Palace," tweeted another user.

The coffin of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom was carried to Westminster Abbey in London yesterday with the Royal family members and top world leaders in attendance.

Queen's wreath contained foliage of rosemary, English oak and myrtle and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal residences.

In another incident, a police officer collapsed while on duty for Queen Elizabeth's funeral today. The officer fainted during the services and had to be carried away on a stretcher. He collapsed before the funeral procession strolled down the Mall and he fell by Parliament Square, New York Post reported.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965.

Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the world landed in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today.

