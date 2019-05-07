Watch: Alligator 'Rings' Doorbell In Shocking Video

An alligator was captured on camera attempting to 'ring' a doorbell

Imagine finding an alligator at your doorstep when you reach home. Now imagine that the alligator not only exists, but is also attempting to ring your doorbell. A terrifying scenario, isn't it? For one woman in South Carolina, this is exactly what happened. According to Fox News, Karen Alfano of Myrtle Beach found a huge alligator at her front door recently. The six-and-a-half foot alligator was captured on camera attempting to 'ring' her doorbell.

The shocking video that has gone viral shows the reptile scrambling up the wall and reaching for the bell. Watch the video below:

The video has collected tens of thousands of views online.

ABC 11 reports that the alligator damaged the shelves on her walkway and left scratches on her home. Thankfully, it did not break the hurricane window on her door.

The alligator was later removed.

In June last year, another South Carolina alligator went viral for trying to scale a fence in an escape attempt.

