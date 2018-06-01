Huge 7 Foot Alligator Tries To Climb Fence To Escape Capture Facebook user Shari Sebuck from South Carolina, US, posted a rather scary picture of the beast and it's definitely not for the fainthearted

Share EMAIL PRINT "This is crazy. I have never seen a gator scale a fence like this," she says in a Facebook post.



"This is crazy. I have never seen a gator scale a fence like this," she says in a Facebook post shared on May 21 along with the picture. Ms Sebuck explains in the comments section that while the alligator looked 10 feet to her, it was about 7-feet-long. She even mentions that the gator had been wandering around the area for a while.



"I was taking a picture of how long the gator was, and in one fell swoop it got on top of the fence," Mr Sebuck told



The gator was eventually captured by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.





"It doesn't look real!" comments one Facebook user. "He is HUGE! That is so scary," comments another.



Click for more





Of all things you could find in your backyard, an alligator is probably the worst. In a strange incident, a family found the huge reptile invading a home in their neighbourhood. The experience only became more bizarre when they noticed it trying to scale a fence in order to escape its capture. Facebook user Shari Sebuck from South Carolina, US, posted a rather scary picture of the beast and it's definitely not for the fainthearted."This is crazy. I have never seen a gator scale a fence like this," she says in a Facebook post shared on May 21 along with the picture. Ms Sebuck explains in the comments section that while the alligator looked 10 feet to her, it was about 7-feet-long. She even mentions that the gator had been wandering around the area for a while."I was taking a picture of how long the gator was, and in one fell swoop it got on top of the fence," Mr Sebuck told WCSC-TV . "I have never in my life seen a gator scale a fence. I didn't know they could do that." The gator was eventually captured by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources."It doesn't look real!" comments one Facebook user. "He is HUGE! That is so scary," comments another.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter