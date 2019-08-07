Watch: Aircraft's 'Grand Entrance' Through Clouds Is Viral

A video of an airplane's "grand" entrance has created waves on Twitter.

Now that's what you call making an entrance! A video of a plane emerging from a blanket of clouds has captured Twitter's attention. It was shared on Twitter by Emirates Airline on Wednesday, and has since gone viral, mesmerising thousands of people.

Taken moments before the plane lands, the video shows the A380 emerging through cloud cover for its arrival at London Gatwick, reports Gulf News.

"Now that's how you make a grand entrance," wrote Emirates while sharing the video online. Take a look at it below:

Now that's how you make a grand entrance. Video credit: Tom Jones pic.twitter.com/ojAOguED4D — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 31, 2019

Since being shared online, the ten-second video has collected over 2.7 lakh views and a ton of impressed comments.

Beautiful shot, great entrance indeed. — Clive Hallam (@challam19) August 1, 2019

That's beautiful ???? — Julie (@JulieVG64) August 1, 2019

In December, a picture of a diamond-encrusted Emirates airplane had gone viral. It was revealed to be edited by Emirates itself, who tweeted it out while crediting the artist.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section.

