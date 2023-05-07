Watch: Air Hostess Reacts After Seeing Brother On The Same Flight

The video was shared by a user Shem on Instagram.

Siblings share a very sweet bond. They fight, pull pranks on each other, annoy each other but the unspoken love between the two takes over all of this. It may just be the longest relationship of our life and becomes one of the most important as we grow up. A wholesome clip of a user travelling on a flight while his sister was working as a flight attendant on the same journey is making rounds on the internet. The video highlighting their bond has won the hearts of many.

The video was shared by a user Shem on Instagram. The short clip shows him entering the flight and sitting on the assigned seat. Later, he pans the camera to show how his sister makes the safety announcement and helps passengers with their requests during the flight. Amid all this, the duo keeps on exchanging smiles. Towards the end, he poses with his sister and other flight attendants. "When Flight attendant Is your sister," reads the text in the video along with two heart emojis.

Since being shared on April 22, the video has amassed 17 million views and 10 million likes on the platform.

"This is the most adorable sibling video i have seen today!! Lots of love to you both!!" said a user.

A second person added, "And here she can't say no when you'll ask her for glass of water."

"Your the lucky bro," added a user.

"So looking stunning runs in the family," noted a user.

Another person added, "Someday me and my elder brother I hope so."

"That's so cool ! He's an army guy and his sister is a flight attendant," said a person.

"Proud feeling and perfect bond," said another user.