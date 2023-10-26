Viral Video: Brother's Heartfelt Support For Sister Touches Hearts

The image shows the brother helping his sister.

Brothers and sisters have a special connection. They often fight about little things, but they are always there for each other when it matters. This is a complex relationship with many different feelings and experiences. There are many heartwarming videos on the internet that show how close brothers and sisters can be. Recently, an older video has resurfaced and regained popularity on Instagram, featuring a brother assisting his younger sister in dismounting from a trampoline. The reason for its resurgence is that the user who initially shared it has once again posted an additional video, providing updates on the developments that have taken place in the past year. Watching this video might make you feel happy and warm inside.

Watch the old video shot in 2022:



Watch the video shot in 2023:

The first video, shot in 2022, featured the older brother assisting his younger sister in dismounting from a trampoline. The second video, shot in 2023, showed the progress in their relationship, with the older brother teaching his younger sister the technique to jump up on her own.

Instagram user Ashley Fisher posted both videos and shared a heartfelt caption reflecting on the challenges of parenting and the importance of teaching children to love God and each other.

"Parenting is hard. There are days I question if I'm teaching them enough, and yes, they definitely don't always get along, but at the end of the day, when she says, "Help me!" And without even asking a question, he runs over and shows her just what to do. Keep teaching them how to love God and one another well, mommas. It'll be so worth it, I promise."