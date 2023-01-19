Watch: 83-Year-Old Takes Her First-Ever Flight For Granddaughter's Marriage

The video has collected 6.7 million views.

When did you board your first flight? Well, a woman boarded her first-ever flight at the age of 83 to attend her granddaughter's wedding. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named 'Badi Mummy'. The video has collected 6.7 million views.

The viral video shows the elderly woman leaving for the airport. She boards the flight with her family. The woman is all smiles as she takes her first flight ever. The text on the video reads, "POV: Taking my first flight at 83 to get my granddaughter married."

The video has moved the internet. A user commented, "Loads of blessings and love to the family who is taking such a care like a baby and the inspiration n will n love she's having and travelling so far heads of wish you with Good Health."

Another user shared their grandmother's experience, "My grandmother also experienced her first flight at the age of 88 ..and when we asked how was it, she said it was like pani ka jahaz ( ship) and praising air hostess for their polite talking and beauty."

The third user wrote, "Omg this is the first time I saw the word Badi mummy we used to call my dadi Ji also badi mummy. This reminded me of her . Thanks for sharing ! God bless badi mummy."

The fourth user commented, "Reminded me of my nanis sister who came on her first flight to get me married. She was mentally handicapped and lived with us all our life like our second nani. She passed away a couple months ago but Im so glad she got to experience flying before she left us. She was always so curious and would ask us a million questions about what it felt like. Love your parents and grandparents, no one loves you more!"

