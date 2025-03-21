Watch: 6-Year-Old Pakistan Girl Hits Pull Shot "Like Rohit Sharma", Internet Impressed

A viral video showing a 6-year-old girl from Pakistan executing a pull shot with remarkable skill has captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide. The video, shared on X by English cricket umpire Richard Kettleborough, showcases the little girl, identified as Sonia, executive a flawless pull shot, a stroke considered one of the most iconic in cricket. Her impressive performance has led many social media users to compare her to Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma, who is renowned for mastering this shot.

The clip features a man bowling to the young girl, who effortlessly times her shots, executing the pull shot with precision, much like the cricketing legend Rohit Sharma. "6 yrs old - Talented Sonia Khan from Pakistan (Plays Pull Shot like Rohit Sharma)," Mr Kettleborough wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

6 yrs old ~ Talented Sonia Khan from Pakistan 🇵🇰 (Plays Pull Shot like Rohit Sharma) 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eu7WSOZh19 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) March 19, 2025

Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 1 million views and over 12,000 likes. In the comments section, many users compared her technique to Rohit Sharma.

"Young Sonia Khan plays beautifully within her space, improvising like a pro. No cuts or sweeps, but glorious strokes in the 'V'. A true gully cricket finesse. Rohit-esque pull shot? Delightful!" wrote one user.

"The way the present Pakistan team is playing in New Zealand, this child can fancy a position in their men's team itself. That apart, wishing this lovely talent a bright future," expressed another.

"Some real talent right there," commented a third user. "They should send her to NZ to play in their current mens team tour matches. Probably she can win a match or two for them!" jokingly wrote another.

"They should bring her to pak team! She's the best," one user wrote. "Better than Rizwan and Babar both. She should be in Pak men's team," humorously said another.

"It is very difficult for her to become rohit sharma but she will definitely coach the pak women or men team because they are nothing to learn from rohit sharma I hope they will learn something her in future," one user commented.