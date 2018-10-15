Watch: 5-Foot Python Falls From Ceiling During Staff Meeting In China

CCTV footage shows the 5-foot python falling from the ceiling.

Surveillance cameras captured the shocking moment a massive python crashed through the ceiling at a bank in southern China, landing on the floor during a staff meeting of nine employees. Frightening footage shows the 5-kilogram snake dropping between two employees before slithering away. The video shows frightened staff members fleeing in different directions. According to ABC News, the incident took place last Friday at the Xin Cheng branch of China's Industrial and Commercial Bank in Nanning city.

Videos of the 5-foot-long intruder have gone viral on Chinese social media, collecting millions of views and a ton of shocked comments.

You can watch one version of the video, shared by the Shanghaiist, below:

According to the Shanghaiist, the bank staff called wildlife authorities, who managed to capture the snake and take it away. The python was handed over to the region's Wildlife Rescue Research and Epidemic Monitoring Centre. Bank staff speculates that the python came to the building via a bird and flower market located next door.

This, surprisingly enough, is not even the first incident of a snake through a ceiling. In a similar incident in July, a boa constrictor fell from the ceiling and onto the sleeping man in New York.