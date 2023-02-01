Watch: 14 Dogs Come Together To Set Guinness World Record For Conga

The conga is a Latin American dance

A German citizen has earned a Guinness World Record for teaching his dogs how to do the conga. Wolfgang Lauenburger and his pack of dogs broke the record by his daughter Alexa Lauenburger in 2020.

The conga is a Latin American dance in which one person stands behind the other to form a chain.

To achieve the record, Wolfgang and his dogs- Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy formed a conga line in front of a Guinness adjudicator.

The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records shared a video that shows Mr Wolfgang instructing dogs to form a Conga.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line."

Watch the video here:

Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023

The video was posted a few hours ago and so far it has amassed over 8,000 views. A user wrote, "That's the most wholesome thing I saw today."

Another user wrote, "The balance and grace oh the cuteness!!"

This is not the first thing Mr Wolfgang has set a record. Earlier, he managed to create a world record for "most rollovers by a dog in one minute."

