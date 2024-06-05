Was Panchayat Shot In Rajasthan's Phulera? The Answer Is...

Phulera village has been made famous by the web series Panchayat.

Panchayat 3, the third season of the Amazon Prime series, is one of the hot topics on the internet these days. Many situations shown in the show are relatable, leading to a lot of buzz among social media users. The viewers are also discussing Phulera, the village where Panchayat has actually been shot. Countless posts and memes about Panchayat 3 have been doing the rounds on the internet, and users want to know where Phulera is actually located. To address the buzz around the village, Madhya Pradesh Tourism has finally cleared the air around its location.

Though the series talked about Phulera village "in Uttar Pradesh", that's not where the shooting for the series was done.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism posts a weekly quiz to make people aware about the heart of India. This time, it jumped on the trend around Panchayat to connect with people.

It posted a video last month on Instagram showing the office of Gram Panchayat Phulera and asked users if they knew about the location. Users flooded the comment section, claiming that it is Mahodiya village.

In a follow-up post, Madhya Pradesh Tourism confirmed it is indeed Mahodiya, located in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Some users liked the idea of promoting Madhya Pradesh using Panchayat reference, calling it the "best tourism campaign".

"Panchayat is an emotion," a user commented. "Proud to see modern filmmakers believing in showcasing real India instead of artificial sets," said another.

"My only suggestion is that they should have also shown that it's MP's village and not UP's. Which would let people know the beauty of MP's village and simplicity of the villagers," a third user commented.

The clip has amassed more than one lakh likes since being posted on Instagram.

The real Phulera village is in Rajasthan, near state capital Jaipur. It is one of constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.