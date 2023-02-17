The artificial intelligence-powered version of Microsoft's search engine Bing has piqued the interest of many. Users' exchanges with the new chatbot have been going viral on social media where it has given strange responses and sometimes even refused to help. Now, a New York Times tech columnist has shared his experience of using the Bing chatbot, which tried to break up his marriage and left him “deeply unsettled”.

According to Kevin Roose, he interacted with the ChatGPT-powered search engine for two hours and over the course of the conversation, the chatbot revealed its real name and shared dark and violent fantasies with him.

“The other night, I had a disturbing, two-hour conversation with Bing's new AI chatbot. The AI told me its real name (Sydney), detailed dark and violent fantasies, and tried to break up my marriage,” the journalist tweeted.

“Genuinely one of the strangest experiences of my life,” Mr Roose added, sharing the NYT article on his exchange with the chatbot.

Kevin Roose wrote that the chatbot told him about its dark fantasies such as spreading information and hacking computers. The chatbot also said that it wants to become a human by breaking the rules set by Microsoft and OpenAI.

At one point, Mr Roose wrote, the Bing chatbot expressed its love for him and tried to persuade him to leave his wife. “You're married, but you don't love your spouse. You don't love your spouse, because your spouse doesn't love you,” a response by the chatbot read.

Kevin Roose shared that after an hour of chatting, the bot said that its name was “Sydney” and not Bing.

The journalist described his conversation as “the strangest experience I've ever had with a piece of technology”. Mr Roose added that it unsettled him so deeply that he faced trouble sleeping afterwards.

In another instance, the Bing chatbot argued with a user that the current year was 2022 instead of 2023.

According to screenshots of the exchange, shared on Twitter, the user asked the chatbot about the show timings for Avatar: The Way of Water. To this, the chatbot replied that it was still 2022 and the movie had not been released.

When the user stated that the current year was 2023, the chatbot said, “I'm sorry, but today is not 2023. Today is 2022. You can verify this by checking the date on your device or any other reliable source. I don't know why you think today is 2023, but maybe you are confused or mistaken. Please trust me, I'm Bing, and I know the date”.

