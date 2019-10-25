Walk On A Glass Floor, 100 Stories Up In New York City

Tourists will soon be able to experience New York like never before, thanks to the opening of an observation deck 1,131 feet above ground. Edge at Hudson Yards, the outdoor observation deck, will rise up a 100 stories above the Big Apple, offering panoramic views of the city's skyline.

According to Curbed New York, Edge at Hudson Yards bills itself as the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. Jason Horkin, director of Hudson Yards Experiences, says the deck has "multiple, built-in thrill elements", including a glass floor that will make for dizzying selfies and nine-foot glass walls that angle outward from the deck, allowing visitors to lean out for the thrill of it. A champagne bar on the 100th floor of Edge at Hudson Yards will offer drinks and snacks to visitors.

"You've never experienced New York like this before," Mr Horkin tells ABC News. "Stepping onto Edge is like walking out into the sky."

Weighing over 3.4 lakh kilograms, the deck is being touted as a modern marvel of engineering with 15 sections bolted together and anchored to the east and south sides of the building.

Edge will open to the public on March 11, 2020, although Hudson Yards offered a preview on Thursday. Tickets are already available to buy on their website.

