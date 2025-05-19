"Visited Pak Once": YouTuber Yatri Doctor Denies Spy Allegations, Calls Out "Fake Narrative"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Navankur Chaudhary, known as Yatri Doctor, denies spy allegations. He claims a false narrative is being spread after recent social media posts. Chaudhary says he visited Pakistan only once for his travel project.

Navankur Chaudhary, popularly known as Yatri Doctor, has denied allegations linking him to espionage activities, following the arrest of his acquaintance Jyoti Malhotra on charges of spying for Pakistan.

In a video posted on Instagram, the doctor-turned-travel vlogger claimed a "fake narrative" was being spread against him after social media users began sharing older clips to question his loyalties. These include videos of him attending an event at the Pakistan High Commission, criticising a BSF jawan, and allegedly displaying an incorrect map of India.

"I have visited Pakistan only once," Chaudhary said in Hindi, addressing speculation that he made frequent trips across the border. "Bhai main Pakistan sirf ek baar gaya hoon." He added that the trip was part of his mission to visit all 197 countries in the world - a journey he documents on his social media platforms. According to his Instagram bio, he has already visited 144 nations.

Reacting to the controversy, Chaudhary stated he has always been proud of his Indian identity, sharing that several of his family members have served in the armed forces.

On his connection to Jyoti Malhotra, the woman arrested for allegedly passing sensitive Indian military information to Pakistan, Chaudhary said she had approached him as a fan. "I treated her like a fan. I didn't know her personally before that day, and we only spoke briefly about YouTube," he clarified.

He also confirmed that he is not under investigation by any Indian agency and said he is willing to cooperate fully if approached. "The allegations circulating on social media are baseless," he said, urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Chaudhary has over 6.5 lakh followers on Instagram and a significant YouTube following, with fans across India who follow his global travel content.