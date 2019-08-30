'When Mom Made Karela': Sehwag's Upset Face Inspires Hilarious Comments

The throwback picture shared by Virender Sehwag on Instagram.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag may be pulling a disappointed face in this throwback picture, but the comments will brighten up your Friday. A few hours ago, Sehwag took to Instagram to share an old photograph from the 2007 World Cup, where India crashed out in the first round. The picture shows Sehwag with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Dinesh Karthik. While all of them look upset, Sehwag has his face in his hands.

"When did you last react like this?" he asked his followers, adding the hashtag #CantSeeThis. Take a look at the post below:

The picture has collected over one lakh 'likes' and hundreds of hilarious comments. Instagram users were quick to respond, recalling the last time they looked this disappointed.

One of the funniest comments came from Sehwag's teammate from the 2007 World Cup, Harbhajan Singh. Responding to the question of when he last reacted like this, Harbhajan Singh wrote: "After watching this picture that why did u put this up."

He wasn't the only one who had a witty response ready to Sehwag's question.

"After getting the question paper in exam," wrote one apparently-disappointed student.

"Today when mom said she will make chicken but made karela," another answered.

"After watching Saaho," said one person, evidently not impressed by the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, while a fourth responded: "When Sunday was a working day."

A lot of people also had the same answer: They were last this upset when during the 2019 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, where India lost.

When did you last react as Sehwag did in this throwback picture? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.