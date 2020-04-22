'Feel Like An Archaeologist': Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Anniversary Wish For Wife

Virender Sehwag with wife Aarti Sehwag.

Virender Sehwag took to Instagram this afternoon to share a message for his wife on their 16th wedding anniversary. The former cricketer also gave his followers much to laugh about as the wish came in his trademark funny style - complete with jokes on married life, a thank you to his wife and a sweet, if rather unconventional, conclusion.

Virender Sehwag married Aarti in 2004. In his Instagram post, he shared a photograph from their wedding album along with another pic which shows the couple hugging at an airport while posing for the camera. "These photos are just a reminder how hum donon ek doosre ke gale padey," he wrote while sharing two pics. "Thank you Aarti Sehwag, 16 years of married life."

Sehwag, 41, also added that he felt like an archaeologist because of his wife - but wait till you hear his reasoning for the strange analogy.

"Because of you, feel like an archaeologist, the older we get the more interested I become in you. Happy Welding Anni Barsi Biwi ji!" he wrote.

Take a look at Sehwag's Instagram post below:

Since being shared online, the post has collected over 2 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments.

"Happy 'welding' anniversary to both of you," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Hilarious caption," said another.

Meanwhile, Aarti Sehwag also took to the photo and video sharing platform to wish her husband on their "sweet 16th". She posted a collage of their photos together and captioned it: "16 baras ki shaadi (a marriage 16-years-old)".

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.