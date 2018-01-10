Virender Sehwag Ribs Parthiv Patel In Most Viru-esque Way. Seen It? Twitter is loving the joke

Posted about three hours before writing this, the tweet is a joke about a nai naveli dulhan and some rotis she's made for her husband. We don't want to mess it up for you, so why don't you just take a look at the tweet yourself.

pic.twitter.com/9CG0LoGUlN - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

Sehwag's joke didn't just end there. He posted another tweet tagging Parthiv Patel, asking if he was looking for some wicket-keeping gloves.

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! https://t.co/qJe34WlEqh - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

While the wicket keeper hasn't replied to Sehwag yet, Twitter is loving the joke. The tweet has already received over 11,000 'likes' and more than 1,300 retweets so far - and still very much counting.



